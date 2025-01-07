Left Menu

Farewell to a Humanitarian Leader: Jimmy Carter's Final Journey

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's funeral is set to take place in Washington, coinciding with heightened security ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration. Carter, who died at 100, is remembered for his humanitarian efforts and will lie in state at the Capitol before the funeral service at the National Cathedral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:58 IST
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C. His body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for public mourning before a service at the National Cathedral on Thursday.

The event occurs amidst a transition in presidential power, with increased security ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, is remembered for his humanitarian contributions post-presidency, despite challenges during his term from 1977 to 1981, including the Iran hostage crisis and economic struggles.

Biden has called for flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days in Carter's honor, a decision met with criticism from Trump. Both Biden and Trump are expected to attend the funeral, where Biden will deliver the eulogy. The former president's remains will be returned to his hometown in Georgia for interment.

