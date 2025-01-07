BJP Aims for Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections

In anticipation of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baijayant Jay Panda has expressed strong confidence in securing a victory, citing a public longing for a government devoid of conflict. Panda emphasized that the BJP is well-prepared, remarking on the perceived frustrations with the incumbent AAP government, which he described as having made unrealistic promises.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra echoed these sentiments, predicting a defeat for the AAP on February 8, highlighting the opportunity for a BJP Chief Minister to emerge. Malhotra, involved with corporate affairs and road transport, emphasized voters' preference for change.

Adding to the rhetoric, Union Health Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomed the election commission's announcement of the poll schedule, urging Delhi citizens to back a government that prioritizes quality of life, fights corruption, and offers effective services under BJP leadership. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ongoing efforts towards achieving a developed Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)