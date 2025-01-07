Left Menu

BJP Aims for Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda and other officials express certainty of winning the Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting a desire for a conflict-free government. Amid the Model Code of Conduct's implementation, BJP leaders call for voters to favor development-focused governance led by the BJP in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:58 IST
BJP Aims for Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Jay Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baijayant Jay Panda has expressed strong confidence in securing a victory, citing a public longing for a government devoid of conflict. Panda emphasized that the BJP is well-prepared, remarking on the perceived frustrations with the incumbent AAP government, which he described as having made unrealistic promises.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra echoed these sentiments, predicting a defeat for the AAP on February 8, highlighting the opportunity for a BJP Chief Minister to emerge. Malhotra, involved with corporate affairs and road transport, emphasized voters' preference for change.

Adding to the rhetoric, Union Health Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomed the election commission's announcement of the poll schedule, urging Delhi citizens to back a government that prioritizes quality of life, fights corruption, and offers effective services under BJP leadership. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ongoing efforts towards achieving a developed Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025