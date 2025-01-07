Left Menu

Debate Over Social Media's Influence on Politics Intensifies

Controversy surrounds social media's neutrality in political affairs after Elon Musk comments on foreign rape statistics in Spain. The Spanish government urges neutrality, highlighting the delicate balance between online influence and national issues. Discussions involve leaders like Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron in addressing these sensitive concerns.

The Spanish government has called for social media platforms to maintain neutrality and avoid interfering in the political affairs of other countries. This call to action follows comments by Elon Musk, CEO of X, on foreigner incarceration statistics regarding rape in Spain. The discussion has escalated, involving leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Pilar Alegria, the Spanish government's spokesperson, emphasized the importance of neutrality. She advised that these platforms act without interference in a news conference, responding to the ongoing debate between Musk and European leaders.

Musk, who is poised to advise Donald Trump's administration, entered the Spanish political landscape by reacting to an article about rape statistics in Catalonia. Despite divisive opinions, Spanish crime data shows no direct link between immigration and crime rates, as echoed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

