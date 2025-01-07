Left Menu

AAP Eyes Resounding Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal express strong optimism about the Aam Aadmi Party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections. AAP highlights its focus on governance and criticizes BJP for promoting divisive politics. The elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST
AAP Eyes Resounding Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections
Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi elections with claims of setting new records. Punjab Minister and AAP leader, Harpal Singh Cheema, asserted confidence in the party securing a substantial majority, painting the BJP as a divisive force while positioning AAP as committed to citizen welfare.

Labeling the election as a "festival of democracy," Cheema congratulated the people of Delhi and expressed certainty in AAP's victory. He emphasized the affection people are showing towards AAP's governance-focused agenda, starkly contrasting BJP's approach, labeling it as a "hate-spreading" party.

Simultaneously, AAP's national convenor and former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, rallied party workers to uphold their mission with vigor, aligning the election battle as a choice between constructive politics of work and detrimental politics of abuse. The Election Commission has set the voting for February 5, with counts due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025