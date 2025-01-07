AAP Eyes Resounding Victory in Upcoming Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi elections with claims of setting new records. Punjab Minister and AAP leader, Harpal Singh Cheema, asserted confidence in the party securing a substantial majority, painting the BJP as a divisive force while positioning AAP as committed to citizen welfare.

Labeling the election as a "festival of democracy," Cheema congratulated the people of Delhi and expressed certainty in AAP's victory. He emphasized the affection people are showing towards AAP's governance-focused agenda, starkly contrasting BJP's approach, labeling it as a "hate-spreading" party.

Simultaneously, AAP's national convenor and former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, rallied party workers to uphold their mission with vigor, aligning the election battle as a choice between constructive politics of work and detrimental politics of abuse. The Election Commission has set the voting for February 5, with counts due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)