Trump's $20 Billion Tech Boost with Emirati Investment
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce a $20 billion investment for building data centers across America, backed by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, chairman of DAMAC properties.
President-elect Donald Trump is poised to unveil a substantial economic initiative, involving a $20 billion investment dedicated to the construction of data centers throughout the United States.
This announcement, expected on Tuesday, highlights the partnership with Hussain Sajwani, a notable Emirati billionaire and chairman of DAMAC properties.
The strategic investment aims to enhance technological infrastructure, reflecting a collaborative effort between American and global leaders in the business sector.
