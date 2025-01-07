Trump's $20 Billion Tech Boost with Emirati Investment

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to unveil a substantial economic initiative, involving a $20 billion investment dedicated to the construction of data centers throughout the United States.

This announcement, expected on Tuesday, highlights the partnership with Hussain Sajwani, a notable Emirati billionaire and chairman of DAMAC properties.

The strategic investment aims to enhance technological infrastructure, reflecting a collaborative effort between American and global leaders in the business sector.

