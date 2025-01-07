Left Menu

Trump's $20 Billion Tech Boost with Emirati Investment

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce a $20 billion investment for building data centers across America, backed by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, chairman of DAMAC properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:45 IST
Trump's $20 Billion Tech Boost with Emirati Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to unveil a substantial economic initiative, involving a $20 billion investment dedicated to the construction of data centers throughout the United States.

This announcement, expected on Tuesday, highlights the partnership with Hussain Sajwani, a notable Emirati billionaire and chairman of DAMAC properties.

The strategic investment aims to enhance technological infrastructure, reflecting a collaborative effort between American and global leaders in the business sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025