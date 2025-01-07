Syria's Path Forward: A Nation's Dialogue Reimagined
Syria is planning a national dialogue conference to foster inclusive representation across its society. This initiative aims to outline a new course for the nation post-Assad, who was ousted by rebels. Preparations involve a careful, unhurried approach to ensure broad participation and successful outcomes.
Syria's new government is preparing for a landmark national dialogue conference aimed at forging a new future for the nation post-Assad, according to Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. The event intends to involve all societal segments for a comprehensive consensus.
Shibani highlighted the deliberate pace of preparations, emphasizing the importance of forming a preliminary committee to ensure inclusivity. Diplomats suggest that a careful approach could enhance the success of the conference, avoiding rushed, inconclusive results.
Discussions about the conference date are ongoing, with Turkey offering support for Syria's reconstruction after Assad's regime. The neighboring country has expressed willingness to assist with infrastructure rebuilding, reflecting its commitment to regional stability post-conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
