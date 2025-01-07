Left Menu

Trump Vows to Reverse Offshore Drilling Ban

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, plans to swiftly revoke the offshore oil and gas drilling ban imposed by outgoing President Joe Biden. While he faces legal challenges, Trump is determined to expand oil and gas activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and halt new wind projects.

Updated: 07-01-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to quickly overturn an offshore oil and gas drilling ban implemented by the outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden. Speaking at a news conference, Trump stated, "Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately," indicating prompt action upon taking office.

Trump faces potential legal obstacles in reversing Biden's order, which withdrew 625 million acres of ocean from new offshore development. The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act permits presidents to remove areas from leasing, but a court ruling highlighted that overturning previous bans might require legislative intervention.

Additionally, Trump expressed plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas activities and to oppose new wind energy projects. The President-elect signaled a legal challenge if necessary to pursue his energy agenda, stating a distinct policy against windmills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

