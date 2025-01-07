Trump Vows to Reverse Offshore Drilling Ban

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to quickly overturn an offshore oil and gas drilling ban implemented by the outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden. Speaking at a news conference, Trump stated, "Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately," indicating prompt action upon taking office.

Trump faces potential legal obstacles in reversing Biden's order, which withdrew 625 million acres of ocean from new offshore development. The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act permits presidents to remove areas from leasing, but a court ruling highlighted that overturning previous bans might require legislative intervention.

Additionally, Trump expressed plans to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas activities and to oppose new wind energy projects. The President-elect signaled a legal challenge if necessary to pursue his energy agenda, stating a distinct policy against windmills.

(With inputs from agencies.)