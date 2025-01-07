Senate Confirmation Hearings Set for Trump Nominees

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing for confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's key nominees. The Secretary of State nominee, Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, is set to be evaluated on January 15.

Following closely, Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik will face her confirmation hearing for the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on January 16.

Both candidates are anticipated to secure their roles in a Senate dominated by the Republican majority, paving the way for the incoming administration's diplomatic team.

(With inputs from agencies.)