Left Menu

Senate Confirmation Hearings Set for Trump Nominees

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to hold hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for Secretary of State and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Marco Rubio and Elise Stefanik will have their respective hearings on January 15 and 16, with confirmations expected in the Republican-majority Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:25 IST
Senate Confirmation Hearings Set for Trump Nominees
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is preparing for confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's key nominees. The Secretary of State nominee, Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, is set to be evaluated on January 15.

Following closely, Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik will face her confirmation hearing for the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on January 16.

Both candidates are anticipated to secure their roles in a Senate dominated by the Republican majority, paving the way for the incoming administration's diplomatic team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025