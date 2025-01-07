Left Menu

Syria Prepares for Landmark National Dialogue

Syria is taking time to organize a national dialogue conference to ensure comprehensive representation of all societal segments. The conference aims to unify Syrians after President Bashar al-Assad's fall. Turkey is offering assistance to help rebuild Syria's war-torn infrastructure after years of civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:52 IST
Syria Prepares for Landmark National Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is meticulously planning a landmark national dialogue conference, aiming to inclusively represent all societal groups. This initiative follows the overthrow of autocratic President Bashar al-Assad, marking a significant political shift.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani emphasized the need for an expanded preparatory committee to ensure comprehensive representation. International diplomats have advised Syria's new leaders to take ample time preparing the conference to enhance its success.

Turkey, keen on aiding its war-torn neighbor, has pledged support for rebuilding efforts. Following Assad's fall, the Turkish leadership has committed to providing necessary assistance, emphasizing infrastructure reconstruction after the prolonged civil strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025