Syria Prepares for Landmark National Dialogue
Syria is taking time to organize a national dialogue conference to ensure comprehensive representation of all societal segments. The conference aims to unify Syrians after President Bashar al-Assad's fall. Turkey is offering assistance to help rebuild Syria's war-torn infrastructure after years of civil conflict.
Syria is meticulously planning a landmark national dialogue conference, aiming to inclusively represent all societal groups. This initiative follows the overthrow of autocratic President Bashar al-Assad, marking a significant political shift.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani emphasized the need for an expanded preparatory committee to ensure comprehensive representation. International diplomats have advised Syria's new leaders to take ample time preparing the conference to enhance its success.
Turkey, keen on aiding its war-torn neighbor, has pledged support for rebuilding efforts. Following Assad's fall, the Turkish leadership has committed to providing necessary assistance, emphasizing infrastructure reconstruction after the prolonged civil strife.
