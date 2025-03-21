Turkey's Political Turmoil: Protests Spark Over Mayor's Controversial Detention

The Turkish government issued a stern warning on Friday against "illegal" protests following Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 53 people were detained and 16 police officers injured during protests, originating from university campuses and various Istanbul locations.

Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan, faces charges of graft and terrorism-related offenses. His detention prompted the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), to decry the charges as politically motivated. European leaders expressed concern over what they see as democratic erosion.

The Justice Minister, Yilmaz Tunc, criticized opposition calls for street protests amid a public gathering ban. Tunc asserted that legal matters should be addressed in court. The CHP vowed to resist government pressure and continue demonstrations as part of their electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)