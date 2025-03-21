Political Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Detention Sparks Nationwide Protests

Turkey's government has issued warnings against opposition-led street protests following the detention of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The detainment has triggered significant demonstrations across the country, marking the largest civil disobedience in over a decade.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported law enforcement injuries and numerous detentions amidst escalating protests at universities and public spaces. The government criticizes calls for protests as politically motivated, while the opposition and European leaders label it as a democratic setback.

The economic repercussions are stark, with Turkish currency and stocks plummeting. The situation unfolds as the opposition plans to nominate Imamoglu as a presidential candidate, further pressuring President Erdogan's administration.

