Lula Appoints Sidonio Palmeira as New Presidential Spokesperson
President Lula of Brazil has announced a key change in his communications team. Sidonio Palmeira, who worked with Lula during the 2022 campaign, will replace Paulo Pimenta as the presidential spokesperson. This move follows weeks of criticism regarding the government's official communications strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 02:19 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made significant changes to his communications team by appointing Sidonio Palmeira as the new presidential spokesperson.
The decision, aimed at enhancing public perception and communications, was expected after weeks of mounting criticism about the current strategy.
Palmeira, a former advisor from Lula's successful 2022 campaign, was introduced in a public briefing in Brasilia, as the current spokesperson, Paulo Pimenta, confirmed his stepping down.
(With inputs from agencies.)
