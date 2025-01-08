Lula Appoints Sidonio Palmeira as New Presidential Spokesperson

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made significant changes to his communications team by appointing Sidonio Palmeira as the new presidential spokesperson.

The decision, aimed at enhancing public perception and communications, was expected after weeks of mounting criticism about the current strategy.

Palmeira, a former advisor from Lula's successful 2022 campaign, was introduced in a public briefing in Brasilia, as the current spokesperson, Paulo Pimenta, confirmed his stepping down.

(With inputs from agencies.)