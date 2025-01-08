Left Menu

Honoring An Icon: Jimmy Carter's Legacy in the Capitol

U.S. leaders, including members of Congress and Supreme Court justices, paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. Carter, who passed away at 100, was admired for his humanitarian work post-presidency. His funeral service will occur at the Washington National Cathedral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 04:28 IST
U.S. leaders gathered on Tuesday to honor the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, who lay in state at the U.S. Capitol before his Thursday funeral. Carter, recognized for his humanitarian efforts post-presidency, was celebrated by members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted Carter's humility and grace, with bipartisan recognition from Republican leaders as well. The ceremonies, held amid heightened security during a presidential transition, included a funeral procession reminiscent of Carter's 1977 inauguration.

Carter's body will be available for public viewing over three days, concluding with a service at the Washington National Cathedral. Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, leaves behind a legacy as a beloved former president.

