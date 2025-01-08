Delhi's Political Face-Off: BJP vs AAP in 2024

As Delhi braces for its assembly elections on February 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan calls it a 'day of deliverance' for the capital, launching a verbal tirade against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, labeling him as a 'corrupt conman'.

Kesavan accuses the AAP of misgovernance that led to tragic incidents including the drowning of UPSC aspirants and electrocution deaths during Delhi's monsoons. He asserts that the electorate eagerly awaits the opportunity to oust what he perceives as a lackluster decade under Kejriwal's rule.

The BJP's election campaign is gathering momentum, with leader Harish Khurana expressing confidence in a sweeping victory. Meanwhile, the AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, is set to highlight its achievements in education and health, aiming for a third term amid a fierce BJP onslaught.

