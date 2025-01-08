High Stakes Showdown: BJP and AAP Gear Up for Delhi Polls
Haryana Minister Anil Vij predicts BJP's victory in Delhi assembly elections after successes in Haryana and Maharashtra. He accuses AAP of neglecting farmer protests, while BJP intensifies campaigning amid corruption claims against AAP leaders. The election on February 5 will be a fierce BJP-AAP battle.
Haryana Minister Anil Vij expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's impending success in the Delhi assembly polls following triumphs in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental policies, Vij conveyed optimism about BJP's growing momentum in the capital city.
Addressing concerns about farmer protests, Vij pointed fingers at AAP's governance in Punjab, alleging indifference to the farmers' grievances. Contrasting this stance, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar framed the election as a direct contest between AAP and BJP, suggesting BJP's strategies might involve negative campaigning tactics.
With the Delhi assembly polls slated for February 5, BJP has ramped up its campaign efforts, directly challenging AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal amidst allegations of corruption. As BJP pursues heightened electoral engagement, AAP aims for a third term by highlighting achievements in education and healthcare.
