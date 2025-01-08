AAP Leaders Clash with Police Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

In an escalating political standoff, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj faced a police roadblock as they attempted to enter the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. The leaders had planned a media tour of the premises to refute BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' claims, which allege opulent upgrades under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

BJP's allegations have gained traction as part of a broader election strategy, with the party labeling the home as a 'Sheesh Mahal'. In response, Singh and Bhardawaj questioned the legality of the barricade, indicating that no permission should be required for ministers to inspect government properties.

The situation underscores a heated exchange over perceived misuse of funds during renovations, further fueled by a counter-accusation from AAP regarding the prime minister's residence, dubbed 'Raj Mahal', suggesting similar extravagance.

(With inputs from agencies.)