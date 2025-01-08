Left Menu

AAP Leaders Clash with Police Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj were stopped from entering the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. They invited media to tour the premises to counter BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' allegations. Police barricaded the area, sparking controversy and highlighting allegations of luxurious renovations amid election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:52 IST
AAP Leaders Clash with Police Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political standoff, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj faced a police roadblock as they attempted to enter the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. The leaders had planned a media tour of the premises to refute BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' claims, which allege opulent upgrades under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

BJP's allegations have gained traction as part of a broader election strategy, with the party labeling the home as a 'Sheesh Mahal'. In response, Singh and Bhardawaj questioned the legality of the barricade, indicating that no permission should be required for ministers to inspect government properties.

The situation underscores a heated exchange over perceived misuse of funds during renovations, further fueled by a counter-accusation from AAP regarding the prime minister's residence, dubbed 'Raj Mahal', suggesting similar extravagance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025