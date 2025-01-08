AAP Leaders Clash with Police Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj were stopped from entering the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. They invited media to tour the premises to counter BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' allegations. Police barricaded the area, sparking controversy and highlighting allegations of luxurious renovations amid election campaigns.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating political standoff, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj faced a police roadblock as they attempted to enter the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. The leaders had planned a media tour of the premises to refute BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' claims, which allege opulent upgrades under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.
BJP's allegations have gained traction as part of a broader election strategy, with the party labeling the home as a 'Sheesh Mahal'. In response, Singh and Bhardawaj questioned the legality of the barricade, indicating that no permission should be required for ministers to inspect government properties.
The situation underscores a heated exchange over perceived misuse of funds during renovations, further fueled by a counter-accusation from AAP regarding the prime minister's residence, dubbed 'Raj Mahal', suggesting similar extravagance.
(With inputs from agencies.)