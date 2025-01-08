Left Menu

BJP Advocates for Unified Elections: A Step Towards National Interest

BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram emphasizes that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, backed by PM Modi, serves the national interest. The Joint Parliamentary Committee is convening to deliberate the bill, as efforts are made to achieve consensus among stakeholders, including political parties and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:52 IST
BJP Advocates for Unified Elections: A Step Towards National Interest
BJP MP & member of JPC on 'One Nation, One election', Vishnu Dayal Ram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a growing push for electoral reform, BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram has asserted that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill aligns with the national interest. The proposal, touted by Prime Minister Modi, promises streamlined governance by synchronizing elections across the country.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened today in New Delhi to discuss the bill, marking its first meeting. The Law Ministry will present insights, while the committee engages in dialogue over The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. This move comes in the wake of criticisms that multiple elections disrupt administrative functions and policy progress.

Meeting chairperson BJP MP PP Chaudhary highlighted the aim for consensus. He stressed the importance of incorporating perspectives from various stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society, and political parties. The Committee, which includes notable figures from various political spectrums, is tasked with examining the bill objectively to forge a national consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025