BJP Advocates for Unified Elections: A Step Towards National Interest

Amidst a growing push for electoral reform, BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram has asserted that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill aligns with the national interest. The proposal, touted by Prime Minister Modi, promises streamlined governance by synchronizing elections across the country.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened today in New Delhi to discuss the bill, marking its first meeting. The Law Ministry will present insights, while the committee engages in dialogue over The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. This move comes in the wake of criticisms that multiple elections disrupt administrative functions and policy progress.

Meeting chairperson BJP MP PP Chaudhary highlighted the aim for consensus. He stressed the importance of incorporating perspectives from various stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society, and political parties. The Committee, which includes notable figures from various political spectrums, is tasked with examining the bill objectively to forge a national consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)