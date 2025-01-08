BJP Advocates for Unified Elections: A Step Towards National Interest
BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram emphasizes that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, backed by PM Modi, serves the national interest. The Joint Parliamentary Committee is convening to deliberate the bill, as efforts are made to achieve consensus among stakeholders, including political parties and civil society.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a growing push for electoral reform, BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram has asserted that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill aligns with the national interest. The proposal, touted by Prime Minister Modi, promises streamlined governance by synchronizing elections across the country.
The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened today in New Delhi to discuss the bill, marking its first meeting. The Law Ministry will present insights, while the committee engages in dialogue over The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. This move comes in the wake of criticisms that multiple elections disrupt administrative functions and policy progress.
Meeting chairperson BJP MP PP Chaudhary highlighted the aim for consensus. He stressed the importance of incorporating perspectives from various stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society, and political parties. The Committee, which includes notable figures from various political spectrums, is tasked with examining the bill objectively to forge a national consensus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Slams Congress Over Ambedkar 'Insult', Thanks PM Modi for New Laws
On Good Governance Day, Minister Highlights Transformative Policies Under PM Modi's Leadership
(Eds: Correcting slug) Governance and Congress do not go together, says PM Modi at program in Khajuraho.
Credit for development of water resources in country goes to B R Ambedkar, Congress kept this fact hidden from people: PM Modi.
Vajpayee architect of India's transition into 21st century: PM Modi