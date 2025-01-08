Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Stands Firm on Anna University Assault Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has pledged his administration's staunch support for the victim in the Anna University sexual assault case. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Stalin noted that the swift arrest of the accused underscores his government's dedication to achieving justice for the victim.

Addressing the assembly in the first session of the year, Stalin criticized attempts to exploit the incident for political gain, dismissing opposition claims that the government acted slowly. He warned against using the incident for electoral advantage, urging anyone with evidence to assist investigators rather than engaging in political subterfuge.

Stalin reiterated his government's commitment to women's safety, insisting that isolated incidents should not undermine public perception. He reassured the public of the administration's tough stance on crimes against women, countering political criticism by highlighting the decisive actions taken since the crime occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)