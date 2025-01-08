Tribal Tensions: BJP's Janajati Morcha Opposes 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan'
The BJP's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, opposed CPI(M)'s tribal arm's call for 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan' in Tripura over tribal issues. Janajati Morcha highlighted BJP's accomplishments during its regime, including the resolution of the Bru refugee issue and development efforts in tribal regions, contrasting with the CPI(M)'s actions.
- Country:
- India
The tribal wing of the BJP in Tripura, Janajati Morcha, has voiced strong opposition to the CPI(M)'s tribal arm, Tripura Rajya Ganamukti Parisad (GMP), and their planned 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan'. The event, scheduled for January 11, aims to address various tribal concerns.
Janajati Morcha's vice president, Bidyot Debbarma, criticized the GMP's agenda, claiming the BJP government has made remarkable progress in tribal development. He cited the resolution of the 23-year-old Bru refugee issue and the identification of 12 tribal-dominated blocks for accelerated development, among other initiatives.
While discussing the empowerment of the Tribal Autonomous District Council, senior BJP leader Bimal Chakma accused the Left Front of neglecting the council's needs. He urged for the passing of the 125th Amendment Bill to enhance the council's political and economic empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
