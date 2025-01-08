Left Menu

Tribal Tensions: BJP's Janajati Morcha Opposes 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan'

The BJP's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, opposed CPI(M)'s tribal arm's call for 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan' in Tripura over tribal issues. Janajati Morcha highlighted BJP's accomplishments during its regime, including the resolution of the Bru refugee issue and development efforts in tribal regions, contrasting with the CPI(M)'s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:11 IST
Tribal Tensions: BJP's Janajati Morcha Opposes 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan'
  • Country:
  • India

The tribal wing of the BJP in Tripura, Janajati Morcha, has voiced strong opposition to the CPI(M)'s tribal arm, Tripura Rajya Ganamukti Parisad (GMP), and their planned 'Raj Bhavan Abhijan'. The event, scheduled for January 11, aims to address various tribal concerns.

Janajati Morcha's vice president, Bidyot Debbarma, criticized the GMP's agenda, claiming the BJP government has made remarkable progress in tribal development. He cited the resolution of the 23-year-old Bru refugee issue and the identification of 12 tribal-dominated blocks for accelerated development, among other initiatives.

While discussing the empowerment of the Tribal Autonomous District Council, senior BJP leader Bimal Chakma accused the Left Front of neglecting the council's needs. He urged for the passing of the 125th Amendment Bill to enhance the council's political and economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025