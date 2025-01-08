Left Menu

Modi's Andhra Roadshow Unites Crowd with Development Promises

Amidst a cheering crowd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, participated in a brief roadshow, showcasing party unity. The event culminates with Modi inaugurating several projects, including a green hydrogen hub and a bulk drug park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst a rousing reception from a large crowd, participated in a brief roadshow on Wednesday alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Supporters showered flowers on the leaders and waved party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena as they traveled in an open vehicle through a festive stretch starting from the Sampath Vinayak temple to Andhra University's engineering college ground.

The roadshow concluded with Modi set to inaugurate multiple projects, including NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district and a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, signaling a commitment to development and modernization in the region.

