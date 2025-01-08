Modi's Andhra Roadshow Unites Crowd with Development Promises
Amidst a cheering crowd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, participated in a brief roadshow, showcasing party unity. The event culminates with Modi inaugurating several projects, including a green hydrogen hub and a bulk drug park.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst a rousing reception from a large crowd, participated in a brief roadshow on Wednesday alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Supporters showered flowers on the leaders and waved party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena as they traveled in an open vehicle through a festive stretch starting from the Sampath Vinayak temple to Andhra University's engineering college ground.
The roadshow concluded with Modi set to inaugurate multiple projects, including NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district and a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, signaling a commitment to development and modernization in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Developments in Global Health: A Week in Review
Odisha's Leap into Green Hydrogen Mobility: Revolutionizing Public Transport
India Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka Through Development Projects
DDR Chabua: Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for New Infrastructure Developments in Tea Garden Areas
Manipur was on right trajectory of development before May 3, 2023: CM Biren Singh