Modi's Andhra Roadshow Unites Crowd with Development Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst a rousing reception from a large crowd, participated in a brief roadshow on Wednesday alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Supporters showered flowers on the leaders and waved party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena as they traveled in an open vehicle through a festive stretch starting from the Sampath Vinayak temple to Andhra University's engineering college ground.

The roadshow concluded with Modi set to inaugurate multiple projects, including NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district and a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, signaling a commitment to development and modernization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)