Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Tug of Sovereignty

In a startling move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has displayed interest in taking control of Greenland, a sovereign Arctic territory of Denmark. This geopolitical aspiration has sparked reactions from European leaders, citing international laws and sovereignty principles.

Greenland's leader, Mute Egede, has scheduled talks with Denmark's King Frederik, amidst mounting tensions and aspirations for Greenlandic independence. The Danish royal court has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the meeting.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed the notion of U.S. military intervention, underscoring limited military capabilities in Greenland. Meanwhile, Trump's declarations have unsettled allies, with Denmark urging autonomy for Greenland's future.

