JP Nadda to Spearhead Key Delhi Election Strategy Meeting

In a decisive move, BJP National President JP Nadda will lead a significant election management meeting in Delhi, slated for January 9 at the Delhi BJP headquarters, according to party insiders.

This pivotal gathering aims to evaluate the party's election preparations before the polls. Scheduled to commence around 10:30 am, the meeting will see participation from 30 to 32 committees that oversee various election aspects, including booth management and social media strategies.

During the event's first segment, Nadda plans to confer with the Delhi BJP core group, eventually meeting the election management committees. With the approach of the Delhi assembly elections on February 5, the party is strategizing keenly against the incumbent AAP, which has dominated the last two terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)