JP Nadda to Spearhead Key Delhi Election Strategy Meeting

BJP President JP Nadda is set to conduct a crucial meeting at the Delhi BJP office on January 9 to assess and strategize for the upcoming Delhi elections. The elections are scheduled for February 5, with counting on February 8. The last date for nominations is January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:25 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move, BJP National President JP Nadda will lead a significant election management meeting in Delhi, slated for January 9 at the Delhi BJP headquarters, according to party insiders.

This pivotal gathering aims to evaluate the party's election preparations before the polls. Scheduled to commence around 10:30 am, the meeting will see participation from 30 to 32 committees that oversee various election aspects, including booth management and social media strategies.

During the event's first segment, Nadda plans to confer with the Delhi BJP core group, eventually meeting the election management committees. With the approach of the Delhi assembly elections on February 5, the party is strategizing keenly against the incumbent AAP, which has dominated the last two terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

