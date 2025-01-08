Left Menu

Spain at Liberty: 50 Years After Franco's Rule

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez marked the start of events commemorating 50 years since dictator Francisco Franco's death. The events aim to celebrate Spain's transition to democracy and warn against a rising far-right in Europe. Franco's oppressive regime lasted nearly four decades, ending in 1975.

08-01-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the first event in a year-long series to honor 50 years since the death of dictator Francisco Franco, while issuing a warning against the resurgence of the far-right in Europe.

Operating under the banner 'Spain at Liberty,' the center-left government celebrated the nation's transition to parliamentary democracy at a fully attended gathering in Madrid's Reina Sofia Museum. Franco, who died in 1975 at the age of 82, had governed Spain with an iron fist for nearly four decades. The first free elections took place in 1977, followed by a new constitution approved by a referendum in 1978.

Prime Minister Sanchez declared, "Let's celebrate the bet on democracy and freedom made by Spanish society in 1975. Autocracy and fascism, thought to be relics of the past, are now resurfacing as significant political forces in Europe, supported by figures like billionaire Elon Musk." The commemorative events are intended to highlight Spain's economic, social, and political transformations, honoring those who fought for democracy while aiming to deter the youth from far-right allurements.

The initiative has sparked controversy amid an already divided political landscape, with conservative parties like the People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox abstaining from participation. Both parties challenge the government's narrative, labeling efforts to address Franco-era injustices as divisive.

