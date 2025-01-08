Scholz Challenges Trump's Bold Territorial Remarks

In a striking response, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reacted to recent remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding territorial borders. Scholz emphasized the shared understanding among European partners that the inviolability of borders is a cornerstone of international law.

He expressed concern about Trump's floated ideas of acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal, as well as the notion of making Canada a U.S. state, urging NATO allies to fortify their collective defence strategies.

Trump's suggestion that NATO members increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, compared to the current 2% goal, adds another layer to the ongoing discourse on international defence strategies and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)