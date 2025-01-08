Left Menu

Scholz Challenges Trump's Bold Territorial Remarks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed surprise at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on international borders, emphasizing the fundamental principle of borders' inviolability. In response to Trump's notions on acquiring Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal, Scholz reiterated the importance of unified NATO defence strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:48 IST
In a striking response, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reacted to recent remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding territorial borders. Scholz emphasized the shared understanding among European partners that the inviolability of borders is a cornerstone of international law.

He expressed concern about Trump's floated ideas of acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal, as well as the notion of making Canada a U.S. state, urging NATO allies to fortify their collective defence strategies.

Trump's suggestion that NATO members increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, compared to the current 2% goal, adds another layer to the ongoing discourse on international defence strategies and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

