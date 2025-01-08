Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Delhi as AAP and BJP Clash Over 'Sheesh Mahal'

A political squabble erupted over the former residence of Delhi's ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal between AAP and BJP leaders, involving accusations of extravagance. AAP leaders attempted entry into the contentious bungalow, prompting police intervention and a sit-in protest. The ongoing conflict underscores intense political rivalry ahead of Delhi's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, tensions boiled over on Wednesday outside a former residence of ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, intensifying the rivalry between AAP and BJP. Dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP, the residence became a flashpoint between the parties as AAP leaders tried to enter the premises but were blocked by the police.

Subsequently, AAP workers attempted to reach the Prime Minister's residence, labeling it a 'Raj Mahal,' but were thwarted again, leading to a sit-in protest. Meanwhile, BJP seized the opportunity to take the media to another government residence, seeking to challenge AAP's accusations.

As Delhi's February 5 assembly elections neared, the clash underscored the fierce political battle. BJP criticized AAP for its 'irresponsible' actions, while AAP accused the BJP-led government of extravagant spending. The situation remains heated with both parties trading barbs over alleged lavish expenses at government residences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

