Political Drama Unfolds in Delhi as AAP and BJP Clash Over 'Sheesh Mahal'
A political squabble erupted over the former residence of Delhi's ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal between AAP and BJP leaders, involving accusations of extravagance. AAP leaders attempted entry into the contentious bungalow, prompting police intervention and a sit-in protest. The ongoing conflict underscores intense political rivalry ahead of Delhi's assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, tensions boiled over on Wednesday outside a former residence of ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, intensifying the rivalry between AAP and BJP. Dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP, the residence became a flashpoint between the parties as AAP leaders tried to enter the premises but were blocked by the police.
Subsequently, AAP workers attempted to reach the Prime Minister's residence, labeling it a 'Raj Mahal,' but were thwarted again, leading to a sit-in protest. Meanwhile, BJP seized the opportunity to take the media to another government residence, seeking to challenge AAP's accusations.
As Delhi's February 5 assembly elections neared, the clash underscored the fierce political battle. BJP criticized AAP for its 'irresponsible' actions, while AAP accused the BJP-led government of extravagant spending. The situation remains heated with both parties trading barbs over alleged lavish expenses at government residences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- political
- drama
- AAP
- BJP
- elections
- Sheesh Mahal
- controversy
- protest
- extravagance
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder' Governance
Controversy Surrounds Arrest and Treatment of BJP Leader CT Ravi
Udit Raj Criticizes BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy Claims
BJP's Unprecedented Victory and Challenges in Madhya Pradesh
BJP accuses Kejriwal of deception over 'Sanjeevani' and 'Mahila Samman' schemes