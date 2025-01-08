Left Menu

Maharashtra Land Grab Controversy: Minister Accused by BJP Stalwart's Kin

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is accused by Sarangi Mahajan, a relative of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, of coercing her into selling land for a fraction of its value. Sarangi met Chief Minister Fadnavis, alleging pressure from Munde's associates. Calls for Munde's resignation grow stronger amid ongoing investigations.

Maharashtra's political landscape is facing tremors as Minister Dhananjay Munde is embroiled in a land grab controversy. Sarangi Mahajan, kin to the late BJP figure Pramod Mahajan, claims that Munde's associates coerced her into selling prime land for far less than its worth.

Despite assurances of justice from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the situation has intensified calls for Munde's resignation. Sarangi Mahajan, the wife of Pramod Mahajan's brother, alleged undue pressure from Munde's circle, which has further implications given ongoing investigations in related cases.

The controversy has pulled several political figures into its vortex, with accusations of complicity and coercion threatening the stability of the current administration. Allegations of local officials acting under duress highlight the need for impartial oversight in Beed district's land matters.

