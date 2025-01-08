Israeli Troops Recover Bodies of Hostages Amid Ceasefire Talks

In a significant development, Israeli troops have located the bodies of two hostages, Yosef Al Zaydani and his son Hamzah, in Gaza, according to an announcement by Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday.

The father and son were initially captured during Hamas' aggressive assault on October 7, 2023. The recovery of their bodies comes at a pivotal moment as negotiations continue for a ceasefire deal that could potentially release the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The discovery could heighten tensions and impact Israel's strategy, given that the nation estimates a third of the hostages may not have survived.

(With inputs from agencies.)