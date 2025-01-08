Karnataka Congress: Leadership Dynamics and Power-Play
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismisses speculation over leadership change in Karnataka as Congress faces buzz over potential 'rotational chief minister' formula. Recent meetings and political maneuvers hint at internal dynamics, though differences are publicly denied. The party's future in Karnataka remains closely watched.
In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed rumors about leadership changes and power-sharing within the ruling Congress party. He emphasized that only statements from him, party high command, or the Chief Minister should be valued.
The speculation emerged after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's exclusive dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues. This fueled talks about a possible leadership shift after March, hinting at a 'rotational chief minister' formula.
Party dynamics have been lively following the Congress's win in the May 2023 Assembly election, where Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah contended for the CM post. A potential arrangement may allow Shivakumar to take over mid-term, though it's unconfirmed.
