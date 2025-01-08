Left Menu

BJP Intensifies Attacks on AAP in Row Over 'Sheesh Mahal'

The BJP has escalated its verbal onslaught against the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill campaign promises, accusing him of deceit amid the controversy surrounding the 'Sheesh Mahal' residence.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape of Delhi is charged with verbal exchanges as the assembly elections approach. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), focusing criticism on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused Kejriwal of being synonymous with deceit, highlighting a perceived discrepancy between his promises and actions.

Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal failed to honor commitments, referencing a promise of monetary compensation to women voters in Punjab. Sachdeva took aim at the AAP leader's credibility, raising issues such as unfulfilled environmental pledges, notably the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy has also become a focal point of BJP criticism. Sachdeva questioned the residency arrangements of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, further fueling political tensions. Amidst these developments, the BJP has made the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue a prominent aspect of its campaign strategy, as the election date draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

