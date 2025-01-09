Left Menu

Syria's New Leadership Engages in Critical Talks with Bahrain

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, held talks with Bahrain's foreign minister as part of renewed diplomatic efforts by Arab nations following Assad's ouster. Bahrain, who had severed relations during the Syrian civil war, restored ties in 2018 and seeks cooperation with Syria's new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:16 IST
Syria's New Leadership Engages in Critical Talks with Bahrain
  • Syria

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the de facto leader of Syria, engaged in key discussions with Bahrain's foreign minister on Wednesday, according to state media reports. This meeting signals a broader diplomatic push by Arab nations towards Syria's new government, which emerged following a swift rebel overthrow of Bashar Assad's regime.

Bahrain had previously severed diplomatic relations with Syria amid the Syrian civil war under Assad's rule but reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018, gradually mending ties with Assad's government. This latest interaction marks further steps in mending these relations.

Bahrain, currently presiding over the Arab summit, sent a message to al-Sharaa shortly after Assad's removal, expressing a desire to collaborate with the new leadership and reintegrate Syria into the Arab League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

