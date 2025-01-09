Left Menu

U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel Merger Blocked by Biden Over Security Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen revealed that President Biden blocked Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel due to national security concerns following a thorough CFIUS analysis. The companies allege bias in their lawsuit to contest Biden’s decision and seek a revised review process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:19 IST
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel Merger Blocked by Biden Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, President Joe Biden has blocked the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel on the grounds of national security. This decision followed a comprehensive evaluation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), as disclosed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview.

The controversial merger, valued at $14.9 billion, became mired in legal battles after U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel filed a lawsuit alleging that the review process was compromised by President Biden's prior opposition to the merger.

CFIUS, chaired by Yellen, typically makes recommendations for such deals. However, in this instance, the panel failed to reach a consensus, deferring the decision to Biden. The issue is now embroiled in litigation, with the companies seeking a reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025