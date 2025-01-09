Bolsonaro's Bid for Passport: Political Drama Unfolds

In a twist of international political drama, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is attempting to recover his passport, following an invitation to attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20. Confiscated in 2024 amid a coup probe, Bolsonaro remains entangled in legal battles.

Bolsonaro confirmed the invitation via his X account, with advisor Fabio Wajngarten expressing the former leader's readiness to travel. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's attorney, Paulo Bueno, has petitioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to release the passport. However, legal experts view success as unlikely given ongoing investigations.

University of Sao Paulo law professor Rubens Beçak noted that Bolsonaro's passport was originally withheld to prevent potential flight from justice. Despite uncertainties, Bolsonaro publicly thanked for the invitation, seeking a resolution to allow his attendance. Trump's office has yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)