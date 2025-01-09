Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Bid for Passport: Political Drama Unfolds

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro seeks the return of his passport to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. His passport was confiscated amid a coup probe, barring him from office in Brazil till 2030. Bolsonaro denies charges and has formally requested passport release, though outcomes remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:54 IST
Bolsonaro's Bid for Passport: Political Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a twist of international political drama, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is attempting to recover his passport, following an invitation to attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20. Confiscated in 2024 amid a coup probe, Bolsonaro remains entangled in legal battles.

Bolsonaro confirmed the invitation via his X account, with advisor Fabio Wajngarten expressing the former leader's readiness to travel. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's attorney, Paulo Bueno, has petitioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to release the passport. However, legal experts view success as unlikely given ongoing investigations.

University of Sao Paulo law professor Rubens Beçak noted that Bolsonaro's passport was originally withheld to prevent potential flight from justice. Despite uncertainties, Bolsonaro publicly thanked for the invitation, seeking a resolution to allow his attendance. Trump's office has yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025