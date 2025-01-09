Building Bridges: India's Democracy on Display in UK

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla showcased India's democratic strength and development narrative during his visit to the UK. Addressing the Indian community and engaging with UK parliamentarians, Birla emphasized India's transparent electoral process and its influence on global democracy.

Birla's interactions with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and other parliamentarians reinforced the robust India-UK parliamentary cooperation. The discussions highlighted areas of mutual interest, including economic ties, legislative capacity building, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora towards India's development mission, promoting the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative under Prime Minister Modi.

The visit marks an important chapter in India-UK relations, with Birla meeting key figures like Pat McFadden to discuss free trade and technological growth. Amidst these dialogues, hopes are high for renewed bilateral ties fostering collaborations across sectors like defence, health, and education, with aspirations for a stronger partnership in the 21st century.

(With inputs from agencies.)