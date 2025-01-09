Trump's Legislative Strategy: A High-Stakes Political Chess Game

President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Senate Republicans convened for a pivotal two-hour closed-door meeting on Wednesday, aimed at clarifying his forthcoming legislative agenda. However, they emerged without a definitive strategy for implementing contentious initiatives like tax cuts, fossil fuel expansion, and immigration reforms.

Debate raged among Republicans about consolidating Trump's priorities into a single bill or separating them into two, focusing initially on border and energy policy. Senate Republicans favor the latter approach for a swift success, while House Republicans are wary of passing a secondary bill.

Trump's involvement is proving essential, as seen in his recent intervention to aid House Speaker Mike Johnson's reelection. With complex legislative maneuvers planned, Trump's role could shape the passage of key elements of his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)