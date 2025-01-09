Political Controversy Erupts Amidst Tragic Suicides

Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan, alongside three others, faces charges related to the alleged abetment of suicide concerning the tragic deaths of N M Vijayan and his son, according to local police.

Police confirmed that the FIR incorporates a section on abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Individuals named in Vijayan's suicide note, including Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, are now officially accused.

The case has spurred a political storm, with the ruling CPI(M) accusing Balakrishnan of involvement in a cooperative bank job scam that allegedly compelled Vijayan and his son to take their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)