BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections as Nadda Reviews Strategies

BJP National President JP Nadda leads a crucial meeting on Delhi's election strategy, amidst growing competition from AAP and Congress. With 43 committees in place, the BJP seeks to strengthen its campaign for the upcoming February 5th elections while criticizing the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:41 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Suchitra Mukherjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as National President JP Nadda chaired a pivotal strategy meeting on Thursday. Held at the party's state unit office, the meeting aimed to review election preparations as voting day approaches.

A network of 43 committees has been established to manage various facets of the election, including booth operations, social media management, and advertising strategies—each of which reported updates during the meeting. With the BJP poised to challenge the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nadda provided crucial guidance on advancing their campaign.

Notably, the party has increased its critique of AAP. BJP candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely accused the current administration of a complete administrative collapse, asserting that Delhi citizens are prepared for a government committed to action rather than excuses. The assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

