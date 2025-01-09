Kejriwal Declares AAP-BJP Battle for Delhi Assembly Elections
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, asserts that Delhi assembly elections are a direct contest between AAP and BJP, excluding the INDIA alliance. Meanwhile, Congress accuses AAP of targeting it to bolster BJP. Kejriwal addresses alleged electoral roll fraud with Chief Election Commissioner, prompting imminent assembly polls.
In a decisive statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared the Delhi assembly elections as a head-to-head contest solely between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sidelining the role of the INDIA alliance. Kejriwal expressed gratitude to supporting parties, including backing from Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, while acknowledging Uddhav Thackeray's reported support.
The Congress party hit back at Kejriwal's assertions, accusing AAP of habitually undermining Congress to bolster the BJP. One Congress spokesperson criticized Kejriwal for failing to oppose BJP overtly, asserting that AAP's electoral strategies primarily target Congress. Congress has questioned why AAP leaders engaged with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an organization they purport to oppose vehemently.
Kejriwal also announced plans to discuss allegations of significant electoral roll fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency with the Chief Election Commissioner. Accompanying him to the 3 pm meeting will be Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Notably, the Delhi assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8, and critical deadlines for nominations throughout January.
