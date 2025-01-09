Putin Open to Dialogue: Kremlin Signals Possible U.S. Relations Reset
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to establishing contacts with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. However, there have been no requests for such contact yet, and it might be best to wait until Trump officially assumes office, according to Peskov.
In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is receptive to initiating dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. However, as of now, no formal requests for contact have been made.
Peskov noted that while the Kremlin acknowledges Trump's apparent willingness to engage, official interactions should commence after he takes office. This approach is viewed as more diplomatically appropriate, considering the sensitivities surrounding international relations.
Analysts suggest this gesture from Moscow could signal a potential reset in U.S.-Russia relations, pending the new administration's foreign policy direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
