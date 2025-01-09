Rahul Gandhi to Rally in Delhi; Congress Bets on Health Scheme Amid Polls

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is set to address an election rally in Delhi on January 13, just ahead of the approaching Assembly elections, according to party sources. The Congress has recently published its initial list of contenders for this crucial political battle.

In a strategic bid to capture voter attention, Congress has introduced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' in Delhi, vowing to offer Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the initiative at a press conference, describing it as a "game changer" akin to Rajasthan's 'Chiranjeevi Yojana'.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal emphasized that the Delhi Assembly elections would primarily be a contest between AAP and BJP, dismissing implications of the INDIA alliance. Delhi voters will head to the polls on February 5, with results counted on February 8. Party leaders are actively rallying to garner support ahead of deadlines for nominations.

