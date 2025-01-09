Left Menu

Armenia Eyes EU Membership Amid Complex Geopolitical Landscape

Armenia's government has submitted a bill to start the EU accession process, reflecting its pivot towards the West despite tensions with Russia. The step comes after a petition and aims for gradual alignment with EU standards. Azerbaijan views Armenia as a rival, complicating the region's geopolitics.

Armenia has made a significant diplomatic move by seeking approval to start the process of joining the European Union, a shift that could recalibrate its relationship with Russia, its longtime ally. The Armenian government backed the proposed bill, highlighting it as a step towards EU accession.

The push for closer ties with the EU comes amid heightened tensions with Azerbaijan and reflects Armenia's disappointment with Russia's recent defense failures. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized a realistic outlook, warning citizens that EU membership is a long, intricate process that will require public approval via a referendum.

While Armenia aims to strengthen its Western alliances, geopolitical complexities, particularly its conflict with Azerbaijan and lack of an EU border, pose significant challenges. Moreover, Russia has expressed concerns over Armenia's balancing act between European interests and its commitments within the Eurasian Economic Union.

