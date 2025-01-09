BJP-AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
As Delhi gears up for assembly elections, BJP's national president examined the party's readiness while countering AAP's allegations of voter fraud and corruption. BJP accuses AAP of illegal practices in voter registration and questions Kejriwal's integrity over residence renovations, escalating tensions between the two parties.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's National President recently reviewed their party's preparedness for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections. Following the meeting of the party's election management committee, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, hinting at a victorious outcome for the assembly elections.
In response to claims of voter deletion by the Aam Aadmi Party, Sachdeva accused Arvind Kejriwal's party of attempting to register 'illegal voters.' He asserted that the electoral roll was frozen on December 23, challenging AAP to address the issue truthfully. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal cited large-scale voter fraud, lending further fuel to the escalating electoral discord.
Adding to the political fray, Sachdeva raised allegations against Kejriwal over corruption concerning renovations of his official residence, labeled as 'Sheesh Mahal.' BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal's associates invested black money into the project, demanding answers on his promised humility. The upcoming February elections heighten political tensions with accusations flying between the two dominant parties.
