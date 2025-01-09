Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP and BJP in Fierce Battle Amidst Political Jibes

As Delhi assembly elections near, political tensions rise with BJP's Satish Upadhyay criticizing Arvind Kejriwal's alliance strategies. AAP focuses on a direct contest with BJP, while Congress announces bold health schemes. Delhi polls scheduled for February with AAP defending its past governance record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:25 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP and BJP in Fierce Battle Amidst Political Jibes
BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections draw closer, political tensions are escalating. Satish Upadhyay, the BJP candidate from the Malviya Nagar constituency, launched a sharp critique against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of engaging in mere 'show-off' tactics with the fragmented INDI alliance. Upadhyay pointed out that the Congress and BSP are contesting separately, undermining the alliance's unity, and described Kejriwal's campaigning with Rahul Gandhi as insincere.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal asserted that the assembly elections in Delhi would be a direct contest between AAP and the BJP, distinct from the INDIA alliance's affairs. He extended gratitude to ally parties including those of Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, emphasizing their support while acknowledging media reports mentioning Uddhav Thackeray's backing.

In light of the upcoming elections, Congress has announced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promising significant health coverage for Delhi families. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot introduced the scheme, likening it to Rajasthan's successful 'Chiranjeevi Yojana'. The elections are set for February, with AAP aiming for a third term while banking on their achievements in education and health sectors, following their 2020 success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025