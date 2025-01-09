Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP and BJP in Fierce Battle Amidst Political Jibes

As the Delhi assembly elections draw closer, political tensions are escalating. Satish Upadhyay, the BJP candidate from the Malviya Nagar constituency, launched a sharp critique against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of engaging in mere 'show-off' tactics with the fragmented INDI alliance. Upadhyay pointed out that the Congress and BSP are contesting separately, undermining the alliance's unity, and described Kejriwal's campaigning with Rahul Gandhi as insincere.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal asserted that the assembly elections in Delhi would be a direct contest between AAP and the BJP, distinct from the INDIA alliance's affairs. He extended gratitude to ally parties including those of Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, emphasizing their support while acknowledging media reports mentioning Uddhav Thackeray's backing.

In light of the upcoming elections, Congress has announced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promising significant health coverage for Delhi families. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot introduced the scheme, likening it to Rajasthan's successful 'Chiranjeevi Yojana'. The elections are set for February, with AAP aiming for a third term while banking on their achievements in education and health sectors, following their 2020 success.

(With inputs from agencies.)