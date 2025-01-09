Battle Lines Drawn in Ayodhya's Milkipur By-Election

Tensions are escalating in Ayodhya's Milkipur, where a by-election is slated for February 5. A war of words has erupted, with Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh likening the BJP to the 'Kauravas' from the epic Mahabharata. Singh asserted that Akhilesh Yadav retains the 'DNA of Lord Krishna,' predicting that the 'Kauravas' would face defeat in Ayodhya.

The Chandauli MP criticized the BJP, hinting that the party would face the same defeat as it experienced in last year's general election. In response, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi labeled Akhilesh Yadav an 'electoral Hindu,' accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has nominated Ajit, son of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, for the Milkipur by-election, while the BJP has yet to announce its candidate. The by-election was prompted by Prasad vacating the MLA seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha. The vote counting is scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)