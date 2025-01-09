Left Menu

Revamp for Relief: Gogoi’s Call for Equitable GST

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi calls for a revamp of the GST framework to alleviate the economic burden on India's middle and lower-middle classes. He criticizes the BJP's policies of favoring big businesses and highlights socio-economic disparities in Assam, questioning progress on the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:37 IST
GST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark critique of the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded a comprehensive overhaul, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on India's laborious middle and lower-middle classes, whom he asserts bear the brunt of the current tax regime.

Addressing the media, Gogoi accused the ruling BJP of prioritizing the affluent elite, highlighting a substantial corporate tax cut in 2019 as evidence of policies that disproportionately benefit wealthier corporations over ordinary citizens.

He further questioned the transparency and effectiveness of Assam's economic initiatives, including Advantage Assam 2.0, urging accountability and clarity before launching new promises amid ongoing socio-economic challenges in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

