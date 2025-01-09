Revamp for Relief: Gogoi’s Call for Equitable GST

In a stark critique of the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded a comprehensive overhaul, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on India's laborious middle and lower-middle classes, whom he asserts bear the brunt of the current tax regime.

Addressing the media, Gogoi accused the ruling BJP of prioritizing the affluent elite, highlighting a substantial corporate tax cut in 2019 as evidence of policies that disproportionately benefit wealthier corporations over ordinary citizens.

He further questioned the transparency and effectiveness of Assam's economic initiatives, including Advantage Assam 2.0, urging accountability and clarity before launching new promises amid ongoing socio-economic challenges in the state.

