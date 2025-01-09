New York Court Denies Trump's Bid to Delay Sentencing

In a decisive move, New York's highest court denied President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay his sentencing related to hush money paid to a porn star, according to court documents released on Thursday.

This decision marks a significant setback for Trump, who must now rely on the U.S. Supreme Court to potentially freeze the case, with a similar emergency request already placed with them to avoid the scheduled Friday sentencing in New York state court.

Prosecutors argued against Trump's stay at the Supreme Court, maintaining that his presidential immunity claims do not merit an automatic stay or dismiss the charges associated with falsifying business records to conceal payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)