New York Court Denies Trump's Bid to Delay Sentencing

New York's top court rejected Donald Trump's request to pause sentencing in a criminal case involving hush money payments. This adds pressure as he turns to the U.S. Supreme Court for relief. Trump's legal team argues presidential immunity and dismissal based on a Supreme Court ruling.

Updated: 09-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:48 IST
In a decisive move, New York's highest court denied President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay his sentencing related to hush money paid to a porn star, according to court documents released on Thursday.

This decision marks a significant setback for Trump, who must now rely on the U.S. Supreme Court to potentially freeze the case, with a similar emergency request already placed with them to avoid the scheduled Friday sentencing in New York state court.

Prosecutors argued against Trump's stay at the Supreme Court, maintaining that his presidential immunity claims do not merit an automatic stay or dismiss the charges associated with falsifying business records to conceal payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle.

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

