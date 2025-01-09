Nadda Challenges Kejriwal Amidst Accusations of Voter Fraud and Corruption

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday escalated his attack on AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, labeling his comments on "fake voters" as disrespectful to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar residents. He asserted that Delhi voters would respond decisively by voting against Kejriwal due to his alleged "disaster of corruption."

Nadda's remarks came after an AAP delegation met with the Election Commission, expressing concerns over alleged voter irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. They noted an unprecedented spike in voter registrations and deletions, hinting at large-scale voter fraud.

AAP Chief Kejriwal alleged suspicious voter registration activities, highlighting that 13,000 applications emerged suddenly from December 15 to January 8. He voiced concerns over BJP's Parvesh Verma distributing money and holding unauthorized events, calling for his disqualification.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari echoed the sentiment, accusing Kejriwal of consistently undermining the contributions of people from Purvanchal. They vowed that Delhi voters would avenge these insults by ousting Kejriwal on election day.

