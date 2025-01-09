Voter Roll Controversy Heats Up Delhi Politics

A heated verbal skirmish ignited on Thursday between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of voter roll manipulation. Allegations centered on the registration of 'fake' voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP President J P Nadda retaliated by accusing Kejriwal of disrespecting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, alleging the former chief minister referred to them as fake. The exchange intensified with the BJP condemning Kejriwal's accusations, claiming he is fearful of electoral defeat after years of alleged corruption in Delhi.

The controversy escalated after Kejriwal formally complained to the Election Commission about the abrupt addition of 13,000 voters in 15 days, suspecting foul play by the BJP. This political dispute over voter registration is expected to remain a pivotal issue as Delhi gears up for the elections in early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)