Voter Roll Controversy Heats Up Delhi Politics
A verbal clash erupted between the AAP and BJP as Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls with 'fake' voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. BJP's J P Nadda hit back, accusing Kejriwal of insulting residents of these states amid rising tensions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
A heated verbal skirmish ignited on Thursday between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of voter roll manipulation. Allegations centered on the registration of 'fake' voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
BJP President J P Nadda retaliated by accusing Kejriwal of disrespecting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, alleging the former chief minister referred to them as fake. The exchange intensified with the BJP condemning Kejriwal's accusations, claiming he is fearful of electoral defeat after years of alleged corruption in Delhi.
The controversy escalated after Kejriwal formally complained to the Election Commission about the abrupt addition of 13,000 voters in 15 days, suspecting foul play by the BJP. This political dispute over voter registration is expected to remain a pivotal issue as Delhi gears up for the elections in early February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- elections
- Kejriwal
- BJP
- AAP
- voter
- manipulation
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bihar
- politics
ALSO READ
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses Bharatiya "Jhootha" Party of spreading lies
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Delhi govt departments distance themselves from AAP's promised schemes, ask people not to share personal details
Delhiites dissatisfied with AAP, will vote for BJP: Manoj Tiwari