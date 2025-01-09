Bandh Halts Hubballi-Dharwad in Protest Against Amit Shah's Remarks

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, numerous shops and businesses in Hubballi-Dharwad shut down on Thursday. The closure was a response to a bandh initiated by Dalit organizations protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks against B. R. Ambedkar.

The protest had ripple effects on public services, notably affecting transport systems, while educational institutions remained closed. Although auto rickshaws and two-wheelers were seen, their numbers were significantly reduced. The Congress party, along with various associations, backed the call for the bandh.

Dalit groups organized protest marches demanding accountability from Shah, urging his removal from the cabinet. Law enforcement was vigilant with extensive security measures. Similar protests echoed in Bidar, where organizations expressed their discontent with Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)