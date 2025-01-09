Left Menu

Bandh Halts Hubballi-Dharwad in Protest Against Amit Shah's Remarks

In Hubballi-Dharwad, shops and businesses closed due to a bandh organized by Dalit groups to protest Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks against B. R. Ambedkar. The protest disrupted public transport, closed schools, and drew support from the Congress party. Similar protests occurred elsewhere, demanding Shah's dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:35 IST
Bandh Halts Hubballi-Dharwad in Protest Against Amit Shah's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, numerous shops and businesses in Hubballi-Dharwad shut down on Thursday. The closure was a response to a bandh initiated by Dalit organizations protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks against B. R. Ambedkar.

The protest had ripple effects on public services, notably affecting transport systems, while educational institutions remained closed. Although auto rickshaws and two-wheelers were seen, their numbers were significantly reduced. The Congress party, along with various associations, backed the call for the bandh.

Dalit groups organized protest marches demanding accountability from Shah, urging his removal from the cabinet. Law enforcement was vigilant with extensive security measures. Similar protests echoed in Bidar, where organizations expressed their discontent with Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025