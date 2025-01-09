BJP Strategizes for Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP president J P Nadda reviewed strategies for the Delhi Assembly polls, emphasizing outreach to diverse voter groups. Meetings involved Delhi party officials and discussed campaign approaches, focusing on converting new supporters. BJP aims to end AAP's rule, highlighting its development-focused agenda against alleged corruption by Kejriwal.
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda has intensified efforts for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging the party to engage with new voter groups for a significant electoral impact. He spent over four hours at the Delhi unit office, meeting with key leaders and discussing strategies for the 70-seat assembly polls scheduled for February 5.
According to a BJP statement, Nadda expressed optimism in forming a majority government and positioned the elections as a choice between Arvind Kejriwal's alleged mismanagement and the BJP's promise of truth and development. Notably, he emphasized reaching out to potential new supporters over repeatedly addressing the existing base.
The BJP's outreach reportedly included contact with over one lakh women, as Nadda urged the party's Mahila Morcha to expand efforts further. He encouraged party members to participate as a cohesive unit, regardless of ticket allocations, to ensure a victorious outcome against AAP, which has dominated the last two election cycles.
