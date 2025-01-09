Heated Race for Delhi: Alka Lamba Slams AAP Leadership
Congress candidate Alka Lamba criticizes AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi amid a heated Delhi Assembly election race, accusing them of losing support. Lamba claims the AAP seeks alliances to maintain power and highlights deteriorating conditions in Kalkaji. Atishi, meanwhile, celebrates five years of AAP's achievements.
The race for the Delhi Assembly seat has intensified as Congress candidate Alka Lamba launched a fierce critique against AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Minister Atishi, during a campaign event on Thursday. Lamba accused the duo of losing electoral ground, alleging that Kejriwal is seeking inter-state political support instead of campaigning on his tenure's accomplishments.
Launching a verbal broadside, Lamba hinted that the AAP functions as the BJP's 'B team', aiming to dismantle the Congress across Delhi and beyond. She accused Atishi, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, of relying on Kejriwal's legacy rather than her own achievements. The Congress hopeful emphasized her fight against the AAP, asserting that Delhiites are placing their trust in the Congress party.
AAP candidate and sitting MLA Atishi, undeterred, inaugurated the party's election office in Kalkaji, expressing gratitude to her constituents. Stressing community support over the past five years, Atishi sought continued voter blessings as the Delhi assembly polls approach, scheduled for February 5 with results expected by February 8. Previously commanding the assembly, Congress now faces a resurgent AAP that seized 62 of 70 seats in 2020.
